Man sentenced to 12 years in 3-year-old’s shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than five years after the fatal shooting of 3-year-old Marcus Haislip III, 30-year-old Derrick D. Wren Jr. was sentenced to 12 years for voluntary manslaughter.

The sentencing that came in Friday morning included 10 years for two assault charges and five years for tampering evidence. The sentences are set to run concurrently.

Wren pleaded down what was originally a second-degree murder charge to become voluntary manslaughter.

According to court records, Kansas City Missouri Police responded May 12, 2017, to shots fired in the area of 54th and Brooklyn. Moments later, they received information that a vehicle arriving at Research Medical Center had three gunshot victims with one -- 3-year-old Marcus Haislip III -- confirmed deceased. The child had been shot in his car seat in a vehicle.

Multiple people told police that they saw a man fire a long gun from a porch on Park Avenue. Wren had been seen with a long gun similar to what witnesses described according to court documents.

In 2019, the Missouri Highway Patrol notified detectives that DNA found from a styrofoam cup at the crime scene matched Wren’s. In September and November 2020, witnesses told detectives that the defendant had confessed to fatally shooting the 3-year-old using a 7.62 mm pistol with a 30- to 50-round clip.

