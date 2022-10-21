Aging & Style
Life-threatening shooting near northbound I-35 and Independence Avenue

A life-threatening shooting in Kansas City, Missouri on I-70 near Charlotte Road happened...
A life-threatening shooting in Kansas City, Missouri on I-70 near Charlotte Road happened Friday afternoon.(KC Scout)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police responded to a life-threatening shooting call shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a call about the shooting at 12:38 p.m.

Scout footage from I-70 near Charlotte Street showed Kansas City Missouri Police Department officers blocking traffic in the area leading to the on-ramp from I-70 to northbound I-35 near Independence Avenue.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update with more information when it becomes available.

