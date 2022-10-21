Lenexa hosts its annual coat drive

LENEXA, Ks. (KCTV) - The City of Lenexa is hosting its annual coat drive, where donors can give gently-used coats, scarves, mittens and other winter-weather clothing.

Donors can drop off clothing at seven locations, including

City Hall

Fire Station #1

The Lenexa Police Station

The Lenexa Rec Center

The Lenexa Community Center

The Lenexa Senior Center

The Municipal Services Service Center.

The drive goes through the end of October.

The items will go to the Shawnee Mission Clothing Exchange that benefits families in the area.

There is no particular goal on the number of items the city hopes to gather in donations. Organizers say it’s about spreading the message to help people in the community.

“We’ve always had good donations come through, and the way we communicate to our residents and the community and the involvement of the employees has been consistent each year,” said April Beretta of the We Care Committee, which includes city employees.

