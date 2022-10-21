Kansas City teen charged with school shooting threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City teenager was accused of making a terroristic threat after sending a Snapchat message about a school shooting at Park Hill High School on Oct. 20.

According to court documents, a school administrator alerted the School Resource Officer of a possible shooting threat to take place during the 8th period lunch at Park Hill. The administrator told the SRO that a student informed him of the student who sent the Snapchat message and that the threat was said to happen at 1 p.m.

The school administrator also provided a photograph of the Snapchat message. When another administrator contacted the teenager, he said he was just joking with his friends and there was not a threat to the school.

“Any threat to a school, whether real or in jest is a serious matter,” said Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen. “Students, parents and the community can be assured that this type of behavior is always taken seriously and can constitute a crime.”

Owen applauded the student who reported the incident to administrators.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it when more information is available.

