Kansas City Zoo mourns loss of 26-year-old chimpanzee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo is mourning the loss of Teetoo, a 26-year-old chimpanzee.

Teetoo passed away on Thursday after recovering from an initial medical procedure. She went into acute cardiopulmonary arrest and was unable to be resuscitated.

She arrived at The Zoo in 2003 with her twin sister and mother.

“Teetoo was intelligent and loved showing how smart she was with her training,” The Kansas City Zoo said in a statement. “She was a pro at ‘fishing’ with sticks for tasty snacks and often showed the younger chimps how it is done. Teetoo will be dearly missed by all her Zoo family.”

