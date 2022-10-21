Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Kansas City Zoo mourns loss of 26-year-old chimpanzee

The Kansas City Zoo is mourning the loss of Teetoo, a 26-year-old chimpanzee.
The Kansas City Zoo is mourning the loss of Teetoo, a 26-year-old chimpanzee.(Kansas City Zoo)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo is mourning the loss of Teetoo, a 26-year-old chimpanzee.

Teetoo passed away on Thursday after recovering from an initial medical procedure. She went into acute cardiopulmonary arrest and was unable to be resuscitated.

She arrived at The Zoo in 2003 with her twin sister and mother.

“Teetoo was intelligent and loved showing how smart she was with her training,” The Kansas City Zoo said in a statement. “She was a pro at ‘fishing’ with sticks for tasty snacks and often showed the younger chimps how it is done. Teetoo will be dearly missed by all her Zoo family.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — A grass fire in Douglas County.
‘Several suspicious grass fires’ under investigation in Douglas County
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2017, photo, Republican Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks...
Missouri secretary of state proposes new rules on public library books
Independence man sentenced to 15 years for child pornography
A pair of handcuffs.
Ottawa woman arrested after stabbing sister