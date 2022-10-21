Kansas City man pleads guilty to $4.1 million meth conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday for his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy linked to two murders.

The conspiracy distributed 520 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City metro area according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gerald Lee Ginnings, 42, admitted that between Jan. 1, 2018, and Oct. 1, 2018, he participated with others in conspiracies to distribute methamphetamine and launder drug proceeds. He also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in relation to a drug-trafficking crime and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents said Ginnings was responsible for distributing at least five kilograms of meth. The 42-year-old was arrested on June 28, 2018, and again on Sept. 27, 2018. During those arrests, the DOJ said law enforcement officers took over 50 grams of methamphetamine and a Kel-Tec 9 mm handgun, which Ginnings received as a result of trading drugs.

The Department of Justice said the drug-trafficking organization with which Ginnings was associated was responsible for two murders in 2018. According to court documents, Ginnings was involved in burning the car of James Hampton, a man who was beaten, kidnapped and transported from St. Louis, Missouri, to Kansas City. Ginnings allegedly helped burn Hampton’s car in exchange for being forgiven of a $5,000 drug debt.

Ginnings was also involved in transporting Brittanie Broyles, a woman who was with Hampton when he was seized and who witnessed his beating and kidnapping, according to court documents. Documents said Broyles was shot in the head twice and died while Ginnings was involved in transporting her around Kansas City.

The 42-year-old is among 22 co-defendants who have pleaded guilty in this case. He was ordered by a judge to pay a money judgment not to exceed $4,160,000, which represents the proceeds he received from the drug-trafficking conspiracy.

Under federal statutes, the DOJ said Ginnings is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, but could receive up to a sentence of life in prison without parole. Once an investigation from the United States Probation Office, a sentencing hearing will be scheduled.

