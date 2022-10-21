Independence man sentenced to 15 years for child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court Friday for distributing child pornography over the internet, including to an undercover federal agent, whom he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

U.S. District Judge Greg Kays sentenced 32-year-old Thomas E. Andries to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Andries was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release following incarceration.

The 32-year-old Andries pleaded guilt on Sept. 8, 2021, to distributing child pornography over the internet. Andries admitted to sending two videos of child pornography through a Kik message to an FBI Child Exploitation Task Force officer in Salt Lake City, Utah, who was posing as a 13-year-old girl in an online undercover capacity.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Andries’s residence and seized his cell phone on May 14, 2019. After admitting to using the social media messaging app to receive child pornography, investigators found approximately 20 photos and 48 videos on his cell phone, including young children and toddlers.

Investigators also found three images and 12 videos of child pornography in his Google Photos collection, as well as approximately 97 videos and 38 photos in his Dropbox account. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Andries’ Dropbox collection featured sexual images of toddlers and child bestiality.

According to court documents, Andries admitted to participating in Kik groups to discuss the sexual abuse of children and exchange files. He told investigators that he communicated with three minor females via Kik beginning in 2018 and at one point sent child pornography to a minor in the United Kingdom.

