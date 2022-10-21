Aging & Style
High school football matchups around the metro for Oct. 21

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The final week of the regular season for high school football in Kansas and Missouri is here.

Olathe South was just named the Hy-Vee Team of the Week after defeating Shawnee Mission South last week 37-36.

Here are the matchups this week:

Kansas:

  • Bishop Miege at Blue Valley Northwest
  • Blue Valley at Blue Valley West
  • Blue Valley North at St. James Academy
  • Blue Valley Southwest at St. Thomas Aquinas
    • Game can be watched on YouTube at STA Halo
  • DeSoto at Basehor-Linwood
  • Lawrence Free State at Olathe North
  • Olathe East at Shawnee Mission Northwest
  • Olathe West at Shawnee Mission South
  • Shawnee Mission North at Olathe Northwest
  • Shawnee Mission West at Lawrence

Missouri:

  • Blue Springs South at Liberty
    • Game can be watched on Spectrum Sports
  • Grandview at Smithville
    • Game can be watched on YouTube at SMN Sports
  • Harmon at Rockhurst
    • Game can be watched on YouTube at 810 Varsity or Rockhurst High School Athletics
  • Kearney at Belton
    • Game can be watched on YouTube at BHS Cutlass
  • Lee’s Summit at Park Hill South
    • Game can be watched on YouTube at South Side Scoop
  • Lee’s Summit West at Liberty North
    • Game can be watched on YouTube at North Nation Media
  • Oak Park at Fort Osage
  • St. Pius X at Savannah
  • Staley at North Kansas City
  • Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
    • Game can be watched on YouTube at 810Varsity or Lee’s Summit North Athletics
  • Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
    • Game can be watched on YouTube at BSHS Activities
  • Raytown at Grain Valley
  • Truman at St. Joseph Central
  • Van Horn at Pembroke Hill
  • William Chrisman at Platte County
  • Harrisonville at Odessa
  • Kansas City Central at Lincoln College Prep
  • Pleasant Hill at Summit Christian Academy
  • Raytown South at Winnetonka
  • Ruskin at Excelsior Springs

