High school football matchups around the metro for Oct. 21

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The final week of the regular season for high school football in Kansas and Missouri is here.

Olathe South was just named the Hy-Vee Team of the Week after defeating Shawnee Mission South last week 37-36.

Here are the matchups this week:

Kansas:

Bishop Miege at Blue Valley Northwest

Blue Valley at Blue Valley West

Blue Valley North at St. James Academy Game can be seen on a St. James livestream

Blue Valley Southwest at St. Thomas Aquinas Game can be watched on YouTube at STA Halo

DeSoto at Basehor-Linwood

Lawrence Free State at Olathe North

Olathe East at Shawnee Mission Northwest

Olathe West at Shawnee Mission South

Shawnee Mission North at Olathe Northwest

Shawnee Mission West at Lawrence

Missouri:

Blue Springs South at Liberty Game can be watched on Spectrum Sports

Grandview at Smithville Game can be watched on YouTube at SMN Sports

Harmon at Rockhurst Game can be watched on YouTube at 810 Varsity or Rockhurst High School Athletics

Kearney at Belton Game can be watched on YouTube at BHS Cutlass

Lee’s Summit at Park Hill South Game can be watched on YouTube at South Side Scoop

Lee’s Summit West at Liberty North Game can be watched on YouTube at North Nation Media

Oak Park at Fort Osage

St. Pius X at Savannah

Staley at North Kansas City

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North Game can be watched on YouTube at 810Varsity or Lee’s Summit North Athletics

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs Game can be watched on YouTube at BSHS Activities

Raytown at Grain Valley

Truman at St. Joseph Central

Van Horn at Pembroke Hill

William Chrisman at Platte County

Harrisonville at Odessa

Kansas City Central at Lincoln College Prep

Pleasant Hill at Summit Christian Academy

Raytown South at Winnetonka

Ruskin at Excelsior Springs

