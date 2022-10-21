High school football matchups around the metro for Oct. 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The final week of the regular season for high school football in Kansas and Missouri is here.
Olathe South was just named the Hy-Vee Team of the Week after defeating Shawnee Mission South last week 37-36.
Here are the matchups this week:
Kansas:
- Bishop Miege at Blue Valley Northwest
- Blue Valley at Blue Valley West
- Blue Valley North at St. James Academy
- Game can be seen on a St. James livestream
- Blue Valley Southwest at St. Thomas Aquinas
- Game can be watched on YouTube at STA Halo
- DeSoto at Basehor-Linwood
- Lawrence Free State at Olathe North
- Olathe East at Shawnee Mission Northwest
- Olathe West at Shawnee Mission South
- Shawnee Mission North at Olathe Northwest
- Shawnee Mission West at Lawrence
Missouri:
- Blue Springs South at Liberty
- Game can be watched on Spectrum Sports
- Grandview at Smithville
- Game can be watched on YouTube at SMN Sports
- Harmon at Rockhurst
- Game can be watched on YouTube at 810 Varsity or Rockhurst High School Athletics
- Kearney at Belton
- Game can be watched on YouTube at BHS Cutlass
- Lee’s Summit at Park Hill South
- Game can be watched on YouTube at South Side Scoop
- Lee’s Summit West at Liberty North
- Game can be watched on YouTube at North Nation Media
- Oak Park at Fort Osage
- St. Pius X at Savannah
- Staley at North Kansas City
- Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
- Game can be watched on YouTube at 810Varsity or Lee’s Summit North Athletics
- Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
- Game can be watched on YouTube at BSHS Activities
- Raytown at Grain Valley
- Truman at St. Joseph Central
- Van Horn at Pembroke Hill
- William Chrisman at Platte County
- Harrisonville at Odessa
- Kansas City Central at Lincoln College Prep
- Pleasant Hill at Summit Christian Academy
- Raytown South at Winnetonka
- Ruskin at Excelsior Springs
