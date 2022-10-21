Governor Kelly issues State of Disaster Emergency for risk of wildland fires

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency Friday morning due to a high risk of wildland fires over the weekend.

Kelly issued the declaration to begin at 8 a.m. Friday morning. With the majority of the state seeing dry conditions and relatively low humidity, gusting winds and an abundance of dry grass and other flammable vegetation made for stronger possibilities of wildfires.

“As we have seen in past years, wildland fires can cause widespread destruction and present a very real threat to life and property,” Kelly said in a release. “Outdoor burning of any kind is strongly discouraged, whether getting rid of unwanted brush or enjoying a backyard barbecue. It only takes a spark to start a fire that can quickly get out of control.”

According to the Governor’s office, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management State Emergency Operations Center will be staffed on Saturday and Sunday in order to monitor the situation and assist counties with any requests for help. The Kansas Forest Service will have aviation assets on standby.

“Critical fire weather returns to Kansas earlier than normal this year,” Rodney Redinger, Kansas Forest Service Assistant Fire Management Officer said. “With harvest and hunting in full swing, there is an increased chance for human-caused ignition sources. On Sunday, fires will ignite easily and be extremely hard to contain, especially in the western portions of the state. Vegetation barriers that normally slow or stop fires will carry fire easily due to the drought and low humidity. Please be aware of the conditions and take every precaution necessary to prevent any fires this weekend.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.