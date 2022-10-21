FORECAST: It’ll be warm for the weekend in KC

Fair skies and mild temperatures will make this evening the most comfortable so far this week. A light but steady south southwesterly breeze is expected to hold area temperatures in the 60s through the mid-evening hours. Then, they’ll slowly fall to near 50 by daybreak. After record-setting cold, Friday will be the warmest day of the week! Area highs will climb into the lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky. A gusty breeze out of the south may be impactful for some, but the day will be great for most. The weekend promises to be mild as well, with highs in the lower to middle 80s each day. The wind will be a problem, though, gusting to over 20 mph on Saturday. Then, 30 mph gusts will be possible Sunday. We will be keeping an eye out for one or two isolated storms late Sunday, as well. Manage the wind but enjoy the weekend!

