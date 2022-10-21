Classmates of 15-year-old killed in Blue Springs shooting come together to heal

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A high school community came together Thursday night in grief after a classmate was shot and killed over the weekend.

Police identified the 15-year-old boy who was killed as Wyatt Conroy.

As many as 100 people stood in the parking lot of Church of the Resurrection in Blue Springs for a vigil aimed at healing. At least half of those attending appeared to be high schoolers. They bowed their heads in prayer and held each other in support.

“We had a homicide in our parking lot last Saturday night and, you know, a church parking lot is supposed to be a sacred space in a sense,” said Penny Elwood, pastor of the Blue Springs location.

Blue Springs police found Conroy shot to death in the far corner of the church parking lot shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They’d come there after getting a 911 call about shots fired. A department spokeswoman said a 16-year-old boy was also found injured there. She said he was hurt in the incident but not by gunfire.

Elwood said she shed tears of her own when she found out the ages of the victims. She thought about their families, their teacher and their classmates.

“It takes away innocence,” she said.

Among those speaking at the vigil was Alex Duvall, one of Wyatt’s teachers.

“You’ve got each other, but you’ve also got us to come find and lean on and talk to, and find rest and comfort in, as well,” Duvall told the crowd of kids, referring to teachers, counselors and administrators at the school.

Elwood said Wyatt was a wrestler at Blue Springs High School, was in advanced classes, and was heavily involved in scouting.

“He was very outgoing,” said Kim Casey, one of his troop leaders with Boy Scouts Troop 362. “He really, really, really loved his scouting, and he just did everything he could to just do a little bit more for everybody.”

“He always had a smile on his face,” said her husband and co-leader James Casey.

Classmates brought black balloons. They tacked messages for him to a cross.

“Let justice prevail,” they said, as they let go.

“I hope they’ll feel lighter,” said Elwood. “I hope they’ll have a strong sense of community that we are all in this together and that, together, we can make a difference.”

Blue Springs used a task force of 18 detectives from across the metro to follow up on more than 60 leads, but the case remains unsolved. On Thursday, that task force disbanded, leaving the investigation to Blue Springs police.

“We are still following up on evidence recovered and other leads,” police said on a Facebook post. “We are asking the public for any information regarding this incident. We want justice for Wyatt and closure for his family. Your tip may be the one [that] provides this for him.”

They are asking anyone with any information to contact them or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

