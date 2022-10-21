Aging & Style
Chiefs rule out CB Rashad Fenton for 49ers contest

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) during the second half of an NFL football...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled cornerback Rashad Fenton out for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fenton missed last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills with an injury to his hamstring. In his absence, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and the unit has relied upon rookie cornerbacks Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams to play alongside L’Jarius Sneed.

READ MORE: Then and now: How similar are the Chiefs, 49ers to their Super Bowl 54 selves?

Kansas City expects to get linebacker Willie Gay back from suspension after a four-game absence. Left guard Joe Thuney was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game along with defensive lineman Mike Danna in the Chiefs’ Friday injury report.

The Chiefs take on the 49ers Sunday afternoon at 3:25 p.m. It’s the first matchup between the two teams since the Super Bowl in February 2020.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

