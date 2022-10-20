Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

VIDEO: Students show off their rides on ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’

A school district in Wisconsin celebrates 'Drive your tractor to School Day' with its students. (Source: Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WITTENBERG, Wis. (Gray News) - Have you ever driven a tractor? How about taking one to school legally?

Dozens of high school students in Wisconsin got a chance to drive their tractors to school on Thursday.

The Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District shared a video of the impressive lineup of tractors as students made their way to campus.

School district officials said the line of tractors the community saw heading to school was students participating in its ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’ event.

The district said more than 20 tractors were already in a school parking lot at the start of the event Thursday morning.

Officials thanked the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department for supporting the students while they traveled to school.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified as 15-year-old Wyatt...
15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified; vigil planned
Community leaders are calling for action and demanding that Evergy close its Hawthorn coal...
Community leaders call for action, demand Evergy close Hawthorn coal plant by 2025
The owner of Savory and Sons Funeral Home said that, between May and June, he buried three...
Funeral home owner hopes change will come after burying 3 babies due to fentanyl
Johnson County is using $7 million in COVID funds to help small businesses and child care...
Johnson County board approves COVID funds for child care centers
FILE - A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys...
EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water