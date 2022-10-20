Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

VIDEO: Deshaun Watson caught speeding at nearly 100 mph, months after Browns trade

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in June. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State Highway Patrol months after being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

According to troopers, Watson was pulled over at about 4 p.m. on June 11 in Townsend Township. He was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz SUV eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike at 97 mph in a 70 mph zone.

WOIO reports the 26-year-old has since paid the fine.

Watson was traded to the Browns in March and appeared in preseason games for the team. He is currently serving an 11-game suspension after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during his time with the Houston Texans.

According to the NFL, Watson’s first eligible regular-season game is Dec. 4.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jay Palmer, 17, was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years in prison after a 2020 shooting during a...
Kansas City teenager gets 26 years in prison for 2020 drug deal shooting
Generic image.
Funeral home owner hopes change will come after burying 3 babies due to fentanyl
Barbershop shooting
Police: 5 shot at Cleveland barbershop, suspect at large
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
FILE - National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes