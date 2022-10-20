Aging & Style
Then and now: How similar are the Chiefs, 49ers to their Super Bowl 54 selves?

Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark, left, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy...
Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark, left, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (KY3)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time since they squared off in the Super Bowl in February 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will match up in a regular season game Sunday.

Roster turnover is inevitable, but familiar faces from both Super Bowl rosters still remain, including both head coaches Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan.

In total, the Chiefs have 12 players on their active roster -- and one on the practice squad -- who suited up for the organization during the 2019 season. Offensive lineman Austin Reiter started every snap at center for the Chiefs in that game and is now on Kansas City’s practice squad.

Chiefs PlayerSuper Bowl 54 Snap Count % (per Pro Football Reference)
QB: Patrick MahomesOffensive: 100%
TE: Travis KelceOffensive: 95%
C: Austin ReiterOffensive: 100%; Special Teams: 21%
WR: Mecole HardmanOffensive: 28%
TE: Blake BellOffensive: 35%; Special Teams: 46%
DT: Khalen SaundersDefensive: 4%
DE: Frank ClarkDefensive: 88%
DT: Chris JonesDefensive: 83%; Special Teams: 17%
LS: James WinchesterSpecial Teams: 29%
OG: Nick AllegrettiSpecial Teams: 21%
DT: Derrick NnadiDefensive: 53%; Special Teams: 17%
OT: Andrew WyliePractice squad member
K: Harrison ButkerSpecial Teams: 46%

The 49ers have more continuity from the group that suffered a 31-20 loss to the Chiefs. San Francisco has 16 active roster members from that 2019 team still suiting up for the organization, along with three players who are on injured reserve.

49ers PlayerSuper Bowl 54 Snap Count % (per Pro Football Reference)
QB: Jimmy GaroppoloOffensive: 100%
RB: Tevin ColemanOffensive: 29%
FB: Kyle JusczykOffensive: 40%; Special Teams: 8%
WR: Deebo SamuelOffensive: 88%
TE: George KittleOffensive: 100%
TE: Ross DwelleyOffensive: 7%; Special Teams: 42%
OT: Mike McGlincheyOffensive: 100%; Special Teams: 17%
OT: Daniel BrunskillSpecial Teams: 17%
DE: Nick BosaDefensive: 77%
S: Jimmie WardDefensive: 100%; Special Teams: 42%
S: Tarvarius MooreDefensive: 6%; Special Teams: 63%
LB: Fred WarnerDefensive: 100%
DL: Dre GreenlawDefensive: 92%; Special Teams: 8%
DE: Arik ArmsteadDefensive: 72%; Special Teams: 38%
LB: Azeez Al-ShaairDid not play
CB: Emmanuel MoseleyDefensive: 97%; Special Teams: 46%
WR: Jordan MatthewsDid not play
K: Robbie GouldSpecial Teams: 17%
P: Mitch WishnowskySpecial Teams: 46%

There have also been three players who have switched teams since the consequential matchup in February 2020. Former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward is now a 49er, but played 98 percent of the defensive snaps for Kansas City during the Super Bowl win.

After playing in eight games and logging 20 snaps on special teams in the Super Bowl, Elijah Lee is now a member of the Chiefs roster. Running back Jerick McKinnon spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve for the 49ers before joining the Chiefs in 2021.

Both linebacker Fred Warner and safety Tarvarius Moore intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during that Super Bowl matchup and are on the roster for San Francisco heading into Sunday.

Kansas City travels to San Francisco for the game which will kickoff at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

