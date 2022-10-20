Teen among 5 sent to hospital after 86-year-old fails to yield on Kansas highway

BELOIT, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage girl was among five Kansans that were hospitalized after an 86-year-old driver failed to yield the right of way on a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, emergency crews were called to the K-14 and U.S. 24 junction with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Max Chase, 86, of Beloit, had been driving a 2020 Ford F150 south on K-14 as he and his passenger, Naomi Chase, 82, of Beloit, approached the U.S. 24 intersection.

At the same time, KHP indicated that Ryan D. Mackay, 41, of Cawker City, had been headed west in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. 24 as he and his passengers, Leroy Goppert, 31, of Cawker City, and Mackay’s 13-year-old daughter, approached the intersection.

According to the Highway Patrol, Chase failed to yield the right of way to Mackay which caused the Chevy to hit the Ford on the left side. Chase’s Ford came to a rest in the ditch facing east while Mackay’s Chevrolet came to a rest facing south in the intersection.

KHP noted that Chase was rushed to the Mitchell Co. Hospital with suspected serious injuries while his wife was taken to the same hospital not far behind with suspected minor injuries.

The Patrol also said the three occupants of the Chevy, Mackay, Goppert and the teenage girl, were also all taken to the Mitchell Co. Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

According to the crash log, both occupants of the Ford were wearing their seatbelts while none of the occupants of the Chevy were.

