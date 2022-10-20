Aging & Style
Suspects arrested, charged in federal court for burglary of area gun stores

Suspects from recent gun store burglaries were arrested and charged in federal court.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Two Kansas men accused of stealing about 75 firearms from gun stores have been taken into federal custody.

Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19 years old, were charged with two counts of burglarizing a licensed firearm dealer after breaking into Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, and Up In Arms in De Soto, Kansas.

The Basehor gun store reported about 50 firearms, including rifle platforms, shotguns and pistons, missing after being broken into early Sunday morning. Surveillance video showed a truck backing into the front door of the business. Video showed three suspects breaking display glass and carrying firearms to the truck.

RELATED: ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro

Then on Monday about 5 a.m., the De Soto gun shop was burglarized after a truck backed into the front door, destroying it. In surveillance video, two people were seen taking handguns from the store and putting them in the bed of the truck. Store owners reported about 25 pistols were stolen.

After law enforcement was able to find the truck on Tuesday, they tried pulling the vehicle over. The truck though hit a parked car in a Kansas City, Kansas, McDonald’s drive-through and drove off across the state line where it was eventually stopped. All three suspects were taken into custody.

Police also learned the truck had been stolen out of Topeka.

A probable cause document indicated several of the stolen firearms were found inside the truck.

Both Bryant and Custis had scheduled appearances in federal court Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

