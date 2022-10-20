‘She was a firecracker:’ Loved ones remember woman found dead in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friends and family of Misty Brockman can’t fathom why anyone would want to hurt her.

Brockman, 40, was found dead along with 42-year old Kevin Moore on Sunday near NE 48th Street and Randolph Road in a wooded area across the highway from Worlds of Fun.

On Thursday, the KCPD said preliminary results from the medical examiner could indicate that they had died in a murder-suicide.

CeeJae Coberley, a close friend of Brockman’s, described Brockman as a loyal and loving person.

Coberley now lives in Springfield, but had grown up with Brockman.

“She’d always have your back. Always,” Coberly said. “She was a firecracker. She was everything you wish you had in a friend.”

Brockman’s son, Isaac Crane, also recognized her generosity.

“She’d give you the clothes off her back if she had the chance, too,” Crane said.

Neither Crane nor Coberley knew Moore, or why he and Brockman had been in the area where they were found.

“She’s amazing. She’s a good person,” Coberly said. “We’re out here to love each other, not to hurt each other.”

Crane said he and his family were planning a memorial service for Brockman this weekend. Coberley has also launched a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

“I don’t want this to be looked at as just another thing that happened,” Crane said. “I hope she’s remembered not by tragedy but by success.”

