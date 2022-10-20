Search underway for missing, endangered 80-year-old Kansas City man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who suffers from dementia has been reported missing and considered endangered.

The Kansas City Police Department stated Walter L. Allen was last seen on Thursday about 6:05 a.m. in the area of East 23rd Street and Walrond Avenue.

Allen is said to suffer from dementia and used to work in construction. He reportedly walked off searching for his construction crew.

He is described as an 80-year-old Black man, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, and wearing a black fisherman’s hat. He also had on black pants and a black, red, white and gray plaid coat.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol also issued a silver alert for Allen’s disappearance.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

