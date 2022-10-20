‘Possible human skeletal remains’ found Harrisonville, authorities investigating

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating after “possible human skeletal remains” were found in Harrisonville on Tuesday evening.

The police department said they received a report from a witness regarding the possible remains just before 5 p.m. that day.

The witness said they had spotted them in the 1200 Block of Industrial Blvd.

Harrisonville officers and investigators went to the scene and secured a perimeter around the possible remains.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and Frontier Forensics Midwest were called so they can help with the investigation and pick up the possible remains.

Harrisonville police say the investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

