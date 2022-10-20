Platte County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

Aging & Style
The Platte County Sheriff's Office warned residents Thursday of a phone scam taking place.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam in which fraudsters pretend to be members of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. The fraudsters have reportedly been “spoofing” phone numbers in an effort to make it look like they are calling from the Sheriff’s Office or the Platte County Courthouse.

The Sheriff’s Office said fraudsters are telling people that they’ve missed jury duty and need to pay a fine using a payment app like Zelle. Some of the callers have even been told they will be put on a Zoom call with a judge, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

However, the Platte County Jury Commissioner summons people for jury duty through the mail, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday. Reiterating that point, they said neither the Platte County Sheriff’s Office or Platte County Jury Commissioner contacts people by phone to have them pay fines.

Anyone who needs to contact the jury commissioner can do so by calling 816-858-3441.

