Pet of the Day: Fuzz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fuzz is good with people of all ages.

She’s a sweet and affectionate 8-year-old kitty. She’s not crazy about other cats and is not aggressive at all with dogs, but she is very scared of them unless they are really small.

So Fuzz would probably be happiest as an only pet, with a small dog, or in a home big enough to avoid other cat(s) that live there.

We promise that adopting Fuzz will give you a warm and “fuzzy” feeling all over!

