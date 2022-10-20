People of color less likely to find bone marrow matches. Here’s how you can help.

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - For patients with blood cancers like leukemia or lymphoma, a bone marrow transplant can be the difference between life and death.

But for people of color, your chances of finding a match on the donor registry go down significantly.

A drive happening at the Guadalupe Centers Thursday evening is working to fix that.

“Guadalupe Centers is really focused on improving the quality of life for individuals in the Latino communities of Kansas City,” Alyx Bartrom, vice president of development and marketing, said. “That is our mission, and we’re staying true to that by partnering with KU to be able to encourage Latinos to register so that it gives patients a greater chance of finding a match.”

People can come down between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to join the Be the Match registry. You’ll fill out a form, get your cheek swabbed and be on your way.

You just need to be between 18 and 40 years old to sign up.

Seven out of ten patients won’t find a match in their family and will rely on the registry.

White patients have a 79 percent chance of finding a match there. Those numbers go way down for patients of color:

White patients: 79 percent

Native American patients: 60 percent

Hispanic or Latino: 48 percent

Asian or Pacific Islander: 47 percent

Black or African-American: 29 percent

https://bethematch.org/transplant-basics/matching-patients-with-donors/how-does-a-patients-ethnic-background-affect-matching/

Donors and patients are matched by an inherited protein called HLAA. A patient’s ethnic background is important in predicting the likelihood of finding a match.

According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, people of color make up a small percentage of all donors, making it harder to find matches.

Guadalupe Centers is partnering with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City and the University of Kansas Health Centers to hold Thursday’s drive in the hopes of saving lives.

“We really want to make sure that we’re leveraging all of our resources with our other community groups like KU Cancer Center, like the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, to make sure that we spread the word and we get as many people involved as possible,” Bratton said. “We work together. We work together to empower Latinos, to empower our community to give back.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.