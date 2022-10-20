Nelson-Atkins Museum partners with City Barrel to create pale ale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nelson-Atkins Museum has entered into a partnership with City Barrel Brewing to produce an exclusive pale ale themed to the museum.

According to a release from the museum Thursday, the beer called Creative Juice will be sold at the museum, at City Barrel’s brewery in the Crossroads and across Kansas City at bars and liquor stores. A portion of each case sold will be donated back to the museum to support its mission and keep admission free for everyone.

“This partnership brings together two local organizations that share a desire to enlighten as well as entertain Kansas Citians,” said Julian Zugazagoitia, Menefee D. and Mary Louise Blackwell CEO and Director of the Nelson-Atkins Museum. “The Nelson-Atkins contributes to the creative fabric of Kansas City, which is reflected in the beautiful artwork on the can, as well as the refreshing taste of the beer. It’s whimsical and fun, and after the past two years I think we could all use a bit of fun.”

The beer will be unveiled at the museum’s Tivoli Halloween event in Atkins Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 28, when it will be debuted to guests attending the screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with such an iconic Kansas City organization,” said City Barrel Brewing Company Co-Founder and Head Brewer James Stutsman. “With this collaboration we hope to highlight the fun of art and the beauty of beer.”

There will be three or four launch events for the beer across Kansas City.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.