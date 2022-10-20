Aging & Style
Nearly $400K granted to three Kansas organizations to help victims of crime

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $400,000 has been granted to three statewide organizations in Kansas to help victims of crime, as well as offenders.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 20, that three statewide organizations have been awarded grants to support programs to help victims of crime and offenders.

AG Schmidt noted that the grant awards are as follows:

  • The Kansas Judicial Branch will receive $151,886 to support the operations of specialty courts, including drug courts and veterans courts, throughout the state.
  • The Kansas Department of Corrections Office of Victim Services will receive $117,403 to provide notification, safety planning and additional services to crime victims of incarcerated and paroled offenders and supplement the KDOC batter intervention program.
  • The National Alliance on Mental Illness Kansas will receive $129,285 to pilot evidence-based NAMI mental health support and suicide prevention programs in KDOC facilities and Kansas county jails.

The three grants total $398,574.

“Providing the best public safety services and crime prevention requires a dedicated staff of local officials and access to the latest programs and strategies for carrying out their missions,” Schmidt said. “These grants will help improve public safety.”

Schmidt noted that the grants are part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and were awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council which he serves as chair of.

