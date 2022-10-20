Aging & Style
Multiple stolen vehicles, firearms and ammo found in rural Leavenworth County

FILE — Three people were arrested in connection with seizure, all with ties to the location, deputies stated.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - Three people have been arrested after a search warrant uncovered scores of stolen items Wednesday morning in Leavenworth County.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies served the warrant in the 16000 block of 174th Street about 8:15 a.m. after learning of stolen property, weapons and drugs on a property.

Discovered during the operation were a number of stolen vehicles: three trucks, one Dodge Challenger and a Harley Davidson. Police also found two trailers.

Law enforcement stated they also found “numerous weapons, high capacity magazines of ammunition and thousands of rounds of ammo to include weapons with removed serial numbers.”

The sheriff’s office seized drugs and paraphernalia, as well.

Three people were arrested in connection with seizure, all with ties to the location, deputies stated.

