Longfellow Elementary to return to normal Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Staff and students will be back at Longfellow Elementary on Friday following a carbon monoxide leak on Wednesday.

The leak sent eight people to the hospital; six adults and two students.

The district provided the following update today:

After conducting many tests today to ensure the HVAC was operating correctly, our staff and students will be back at Longfellow tomorrow. We will continue to provide extra support to them the rest of this week and next. KCPS would like to thank KCFD and emergency personnel who responded yesterday. We would also like to recognize the efforts of our team at Longfellow, especially our school nurse, for everything they did on Wednesday to ensure the safety of their students.

