Longfellow Elementary to return to normal Friday

On Wednesday, several students were taken from Longfellow Elementary School into ambulances...
On Wednesday, several students were taken from Longfellow Elementary School into ambulances following a carbon monoxide leak.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Staff and students will be back at Longfellow Elementary on Friday following a carbon monoxide leak on Wednesday.

The leak sent eight people to the hospital; six adults and two students.

The district provided the following update today:

