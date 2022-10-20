Longfellow Elementary to return to normal Friday
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Staff and students will be back at Longfellow Elementary on Friday following a carbon monoxide leak on Wednesday.
The leak sent eight people to the hospital; six adults and two students.
The district provided the following update today:
