Longfellow Elementary remains closed after CO leak, safety checks continue Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A carbon monoxide leak at Longwood Elementary School Wednesday morning sent eight people to the hospital: six students and two adults.

A Kansas City Public Schools spokesperson told KCTV5 the system from which the leak came was repaired later that day, and safety checks on air levels will continue Thursday.

Update: @kcpublicschools Longfellow Elementary remains closed after a carbon monoxide leak. Crews repaired the system yesterday, but are checking air levels. Students went to Manual Career Tech Center instead, pre-K went to Woodland Early Learning Centerhttps://t.co/8UoiYOhm4g — Carolina Cruz (@carolinakctv5) October 20, 2022

The spokesperson said the hope is for class to be back in the building Friday, but that it could be Monday.

Meanwhile, buses picked up students Thursday morning and drove them to Manual Career Tech Center for classes. Pre-kindergarten students were sent to Woodland Early Learning Center.

