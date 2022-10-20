Aging & Style
Longfellow Elementary remains closed after CO leak, safety checks continue Thursday

FILE — Several students were taken from Longfellow Elementary School into ambulances following a carbon monoxide leak on Oct. 19, 2022.(KCTV5, Greg Payne)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A carbon monoxide leak at Longwood Elementary School Wednesday morning sent eight people to the hospital: six students and two adults.

A Kansas City Public Schools spokesperson told KCTV5 the system from which the leak came was repaired later that day, and safety checks on air levels will continue Thursday.

The spokesperson said the hope is for class to be back in the building Friday, but that it could be Monday.

Meanwhile, buses picked up students Thursday morning and drove them to Manual Career Tech Center for classes. Pre-kindergarten students were sent to Woodland Early Learning Center.

