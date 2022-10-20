Lenexa police looking for dog’s owners to aid in bite victim’s medical treatment

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - In order to make sure that someone who was bit by a dog receives the proper medical treatment, Lenexa police are looking for the dog’s owners so they can find out if that dog is vaccinated or not.

The person was bit by a dog at Sar-Ko-Par Park on Sunday, Oct. 16, around 6:30 p.m.

At that time, there were two people with three dogs. It seems only one of the dogs did the biting, however.

The dogs are described as 1) a tan, long-haired Dachshund, 2) a medium-size black dog that may have been a Pit Bull or Bulldog, and 3) a larger black dog of some kind.

The two individuals who were with the dogs are described as being a white man and woman in their late 20s or early 30s.

According to the person who got bit, the man and woman were cooperative and stopped to help after the bite incident.

The victim did not get their contact information or ask about the biting dog’s vaccination status, however.

Now, because they don’t have that information, they may have to undergo a course of treatment as a preventative measure. Whereas, if they knew the dog’s vaccination status, they wouldn’t have to undergo that treatment.

If you can help Lenexa police identify the man or woman with the dogs, you are asked to call the Animal Control Office at 913-477-7385.

The police department emphasizes that they are only trying to identify these two people so they can determine the biting dog’s vaccination status. That way, the victim can receive only the medical treatment they actually need.

The police department also recommends that everyone exchange contact information in an animal bite case, no matter how minor the bite might seem to you at the time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.