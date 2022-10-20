KDA confirms highly pathogenic avian influenza in Shawnee County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard flock in Shawnee County.

According to a release Thursday from the KDA, this is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this fall, adding to the six cases in March and April that have now impacted nine counties in Kansas in 2022.

“The widespread nature of the positive premises in Kansas is proof that all counties are susceptible to HPAI because the risk is from the wild birds traveling across the state,” said Kansas Animal Health Commissioner Dr. Justin Smith. “If you have not yet taken steps to protect your backyard flocks, now is the time to take this threat seriously.”

KDA said this confirmed case is in a non-commercial mixed species flock. The department said it is working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture - Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to put together a joint incident response. KDA officials quarantined the affected property and have depopulated the birds on property to prevent the potential spread of disease.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk that comes with these avian influenza detections in birds remains relatively low.

