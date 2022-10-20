Kansas City teenager gets 26 years in prison for 2020 drug deal shooting

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dispute over $20 of marijuana has landed a Kansas City teenager in prison for 26 years.

Jay Palmer, now 17, was sentenced to 26 years in prison Wednesday for shooting a then 17-year-old girl in the head during a drug deal on Dec. 30, 2020.

In May, he was found guilty by a Platte County jury of second-degree assault, stealing and two counts of armed criminal action during a seven-day trial.

Court documents alleged that Palmer arranged to buy $20 worth of marijuana from the girl via a series of text messages and met her at Homestead Park in Riverside. After arriving at the park, prosecutors said a disagreement over payment method for the drugs took place. When the girl attempted to get the drugs back from Palmer, the then 15-year-old shot her in the head.

“This is a truly tragic case. One teenager will live with serious brain injuries for the rest of her life, and another will spend many years in prison,” said Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd. “And it was all over $20 worth of marijuana. Terrible choices to use a gun during a crime comes with terrible results.”

According to court documents, several 911 callers heard the gunshot and saw the girl lying in a pool of blood. Riverside police officers responded within minutes and found her alive with a gunshot wound above her left eye. She was taken to North Kansas City Hospital with life-threatening injuries and underwent emergency surgery. At this time, she remains partially paralyzed, blind in one eye, and can only communicate using one- or two-word sentences.

Palmer was found a day later when detectives followed the vehicle he left the scene in and followed it to an apartment he was living at.

Judge Thomas Fincham handed Palmer his sentence and followed the jury’s recommendation on each count. Fincham ran each sentence consecutive to each other.

