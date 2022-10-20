Kansans urged to practice earthquake preparedness during Great Shakeout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to join the Great Shakeout and practice earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has encouraged all Kansans to join the Great Shakeout at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, wherever they may be. It said the nationwide event is meant for residents to practice their earthquake drills.

While Kansans are more familiar with tornadoes, the state has seen a recent rise in earthquakes.

In most situations, the Federal Emergency Management Agency indicated that when the ground begins to shake, residents should Drop, Cover and Hold On.

Drop: Residents should drop onto their hands and knees wherever they are to protect against flying or falling objects and being knocked down.

Cover: Residents should cover their heads and necks with one hand and should crawl under any nearby sturdy tables or desks.

Hold On: Residents should hold onto their shelter until the shaking stops.

FEMA also said that it is important to ShakeOut wherever a resident may be - whether that is at home, work, school or through a video conference - to practice their preparedness strategies.

