Kansans urged to practice earthquake preparedness during Great Shakeout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to join the Great Shakeout and practice earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20.
The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has encouraged all Kansans to join the Great Shakeout at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, wherever they may be. It said the nationwide event is meant for residents to practice their earthquake drills.
While Kansans are more familiar with tornadoes, the state has seen a recent rise in earthquakes.
In most situations, the Federal Emergency Management Agency indicated that when the ground begins to shake, residents should Drop, Cover and Hold On.
- Drop: Residents should drop onto their hands and knees wherever they are to protect against flying or falling objects and being knocked down.
- Cover: Residents should cover their heads and necks with one hand and should crawl under any nearby sturdy tables or desks.
- Hold On: Residents should hold onto their shelter until the shaking stops.
FEMA also said that it is important to ShakeOut wherever a resident may be - whether that is at home, work, school or through a video conference - to practice their preparedness strategies.
