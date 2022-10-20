Inmate convicted of battery, contraband charges following attack on female corrections officer

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An inmate with the Kansas Department of Corrections was convicted Friday of aggravated battery and one count of traffic in contraband in a correctional facility.

While serving a prison sentence for kidnapping, aggravated burglary and theft convictions in Johnson County, 37-year-old Rob R. Larsen Jr. approached a female corrections officer from behind and used his fists to strike the woman multiple times in her head on Nov. 3, 2021.

Larsen Jr. knocked the corrections officer unconscious according to a release from Leavenworth County attorney Todd Thompson, and the inmate continued to strike her in the head while she was on the ground, causing multiple fractures to her face, fractured ribs and a traumatic brain injury. Two inmates ended the attack by pulling Larsen Jr. off of the woman.

During the attack, Larsen Jr. had a plastic baggie of methamphetamine concealed in his belly button. According to the release, the officer was hospitalized and continues to undergo rehabilitation for her injuries.

Aggravated battery and traffic in contraband in a correctional facility carry a level 4 person felony and a severity level 5 nonperson felony, respectively.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30, 2021.

