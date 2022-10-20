Aging & Style
How the election can impact your investments

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
With midterm elections just a few weeks away, you might be wondering how the outcome will impact your retirement account. Bill sits down with financial expert Jonathan McCoy to gain more insight into how the market responds to elections. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

