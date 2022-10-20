Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Google: Top 19 costume searches for Halloween

FILE - Google trends listed the top 19 Halloween costumes of 2022.
FILE - Google trends listed the top 19 Halloween costumes of 2022.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Superheroes and mythical beings will apparently be the must-have costumes this year.

Google trends listed the top 19 Halloween costumes of 2022, with those two themes showing up time and time again on the list.

Taking the number one spot on the top costumes list was the witch, followed by Spider-Man.

Fairies and vampires were also popular, along with Batman who came in at 19.

Characters who found renewed interest on network and streaming shows also garnered attention including those from “Stranger Things,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Chucky.”

Google trends used its “Frightgeist” tool to create the list, analyzing the most-searched costume ideas nationwide.

Here is the full list of the top 19 costumes:

  1. Witch
  2. Spider-Man
  3. Dinosaur
  4. Stranger Things
  5. Fairy
  6. Pirate
  7. Rabbit
  8. Cheerleader
  9. Cowboy
  10. Harley Quinn
  11. Clown
  12. Vampire
  13. 1980s
  14. Hocus Pocus
  15. Pumpkin
  16. Chucky
  17. Doll
  18. Angel
  19. Batman

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Four people were taken into custody this afternoon after a high-speed chase ended with a crash...
4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO
Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of NW Scenic Lane and NW...
Grain Valley police investigating fatal shooting
Grain Valley police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead in the area of NW...
Grain Valley police investigating fatal shooting
Several students were taken from the school in ambulances following the carbon monoxide leak.
6 students, 2 adults taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Longfellow Elementary
They lay out sobering information about four recent deaths, including a toddler, all confirmed...
KC police: 4 people, including toddler, died from fentanyl in 13-day span