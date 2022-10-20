Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Douglas Co. officials search for 19-year-old on multiple warrants

Andrew Joseph Drake
Andrew Joseph Drake(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are searching for a 19-year-old on two warrants out for his arrest.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Andrew Joseph Drake, 19, of Lawrence, as he is wanted for outstanding bench warrants.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Drake’s warrants include a felony flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving, which happened in 2022, and a misdemeanor flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by failing or refusing to stop, which happened in 2021.

Officials warned that residents should not try to apprehend Drake if they see him.

Anyone with information about Drake’s whereabouts should immediately report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jana Elementary School to close, students will begin virtual learning after radioactive waste...
Missouri lawmakers urge the federal government to act following radioactive contamination reports at Jana Elementary School
Avian influenza is highly deadly to birds.
KDA confirms highly pathogenic avian influenza in Shawnee County
FILE — Three people were arrested in connection with seizure, all with ties to the location,...
Multiple stolen vehicles, firearms and ammo found in rural Leavenworth County
FILE
$3.7 million granted to Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas to improve internet connectivity
FILE
Nearly $400K granted to three Kansas organizations to help victims of crime