Douglas Co. officials search for 19-year-old on multiple warrants

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are searching for a 19-year-old on two warrants out for his arrest.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Andrew Joseph Drake, 19, of Lawrence, as he is wanted for outstanding bench warrants.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Drake’s warrants include a felony flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by engaging in reckless driving, which happened in 2022, and a misdemeanor flee or attempt to elude law enforcement by failing or refusing to stop, which happened in 2021.

Officials warned that residents should not try to apprehend Drake if they see him.

Anyone with information about Drake’s whereabouts should immediately report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

