Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Florida girl

Ashlynn Cox went missing on Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake...
Ashlynn Cox went missing on Tuesday in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake City.(FDLE)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Thursday evening for a child missing out of Lake City.

Authorities say Ashlynn Cox, 16, disappeared on Tuesday. She may be with Jesse Hammersla, 27, traveling in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna.

The van has damage to the front passenger side. The tag number is 9466AS. They may be in the Jacksonville, Florida, area.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified as 15-year-old Wyatt...
15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified; vigil planned
Community leaders are calling for action and demanding that Evergy close its Hawthorn coal...
Community leaders call for action, demand Evergy close Hawthorn coal plant by 2025
The owner of Savory and Sons Funeral Home said that, between May and June, he buried three...
Funeral home owner hopes change will come after burying 3 babies due to fentanyl
Johnson County is using $7 million in COVID funds to help small businesses and child care...
Johnson County board approves COVID funds for child care centers
FILE - A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys...
EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water