Advance voting in person begins Saturday in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - With the general election less than three weeks away, the Johnson County Election Office is aiming to remind voters about their options to vote in advance.

Advance voting by mail began Wednesday, Oct. 19 and advance voting in person will begin Saturday, Oct. 22.

Voters can choose to have a ballot mailed to them by submitting an application. No reason is required, but voters must apply by the Tuesday before Election Day (Nov. 1). Ballots can be returned in four ways:

By mail: Must be postmarked by Election Day and received by the Friday after Election Day.

To any advance voting location: Ballots can be returned to any advance voting location during voting hours.

To any Election Day polling location: On Election Day, ballots can be returned to any polling location during voting hours.

To any ballot drop box: Available 24/7 beginning 20 days before an election, ballot drop boxes close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The Johnson County Election Office said in a release Thursday that projections said each voter could take approximately seven-to-10 minutes to complete the voting process due to the ballot being 19 inches in length. Therefore, in-person advance voting is available to any voters and no reason is needed to vote early and an application is unnecessary if voting at one of Johnson County’s advance voting locations.

The ballot includes 27 judicial retention questions and sample ballots can be found online at jocoelections.org/voteview.

For specific locations and hours go here.

