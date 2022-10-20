$3.7 million granted to Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas to improve internet connectivity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $3.7 million has been given to the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas to improve broadband and internet connectivity.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas received a grant for more than $3.7 million to connect more than 350 Native American homes and businesses with broadband.

“By connecting more than 350 Kickapoo households and businesses to high-speed internet, we’re continuing to deliver on our bold and ambitious goal to make Kansas a top 10 state for broadband access by 2030,” Gov. Kelly said. “This funding will help ensure people in every corner of our state can connect to the world.”

Kelly noted that the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas was one of 23 Tribal communities across the nation that were awarded an “Internet for All” grant to expand access to high-speed internet. She said the funds advance the goal of improving internet connectivity in the Sunflower State.

“The ability to build strong connections with each other, our families, and with the world at large is at the center of our community values and is an important key to our future,” Lester Randall, Kickapoo Tribal Chairman, said. “The funds from this grant will provide our community with accessible high-speed internet, enhancing opportunities for economic development and educational achievement while increasing access to critical health and safety resources. We look forward to bringing broadband infrastructure and services to our Kickapoo community very soon.”

In 2020, Kelly indicated that the Kansas Office of Broadband Development was established to connect Kansans in underserved and unserved communities to high-speed internet. That year, she said the state’s only broadband investment program - the Broadband Acceleration Grant Program - was also established which has since brought more than $70 million in broadband infrastructure investment to the Sunflower State.

For more information about communities impacted by these investments, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.