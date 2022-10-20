Aging & Style
15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified.

According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.

A 15-year-old was found dead at the scene; a second man was injured and rushed to the hospital.

Police identified the teen as Wyatt Conroy of Blue Springs.

“We are still following up on evidence recovered and other leads,” police said. “We are asking the public for any information regarding this incident. We want justice for Wyatt and closure for his family. Your tip may be the one who provides this for him.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Kansas City Crime Stoppers tipline at (816) 474-8477.

