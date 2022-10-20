15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified; vigil planned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified as 15-year-old Wyatt Conroy of Blue Springs.

The Church of the Resurrection Blue Springs has planned a vigil for him at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A Facebook post advertising the vigil indicated he was a student at Blue Springs High School.

According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson St. about 6:40 p.m. Saturday. That is the address for Church of the Resurrection. A police spokesperson said the shooting was not related to the church and appears to have occurred in the far northeast corner of the church parking lot.

Conroy was found dead at the scene and a 16-year-old boy was found injured. A department spokesperson said the second teen was hurt during the incident but had not been shot.

Police sought investigative help from a task force of 18 detectives from across the metro. Together, police said, they followed up on more than 60 leads. On Thursday, that task force disbanded, leaving the investigation to Blue Springs police.

“We are still following up on evidence recovered and other leads,” police said. “We are asking the public for any information regarding this incident. We want justice for Wyatt and closure for his family. Your tip may be the one [that] provides this for him.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

