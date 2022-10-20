1 critically injured in shooting near Westport Road & Baltimore Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was left with critical injuries following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, it happened near the intersection of Westport Road and Baltimore Avenue just before 5 p.m.

No suspect information has been released.

Just after 5 p.m., there was a shooting near E. 12th Street and Grand Boulevard. The victim was critically injured. That is a 10-minute drive away from Westport and Baltimore.

However, at this time, there’s no indication that the shootings are related to each other.

