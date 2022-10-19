Woman claims janitor peed in drink, gave her STD

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A janitor in Texas is facing charges after a woman says he tainted her water bottles at her office and infected her with an incurable sexually transmitted disease.

Lucio Diaz, 50, has been charged with indecent assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both charges are related to the same victim.

“This individual is a sick man,” said the 54-year-old victim, who did not want to be identified.

A still from video shared by the victim shows Diaz, a janitor at her workplace, inside her office to clean. Her water bottle can be seen out in the open.

What the victim claims happened next is disturbing.

“Pulls out his penis and proceeds to stick his penis into my water… and then basically rinse his penis into my water,” she said.

In late August, the victim noticed a foul smell in the employee water dispenser at the doctor’s office in Houston where she works. She began bringing water bottles to work to drink from.

In late September, she thought her own water bottle had been tainted with urine. Court records say a urinalysis confirmed her fears, but the victim says it was the spy camera she bought for her office that left no questions as to what was happening.

The victim says Diaz’s actions were caught on camera not once but two days in a row. The police investigation is still underway.

“I was very, very scared, and I immediately thought, ‘What if he has a disease?’” the victim said.

Further testing brought devastating news to the married mother of two.

“I learned that I acquired an STD, for which he has also… tested positive for,” she said. “He gave me an STD that I will have for the rest of my life. Nothing is going to change it. Nothing is going to make it better for me. In fact, I feel like, for the rest of my life, I’m just going to have to be careful.”

The victim says she feels violated.

“He assaulted me. He took away my piece of mind,” she said.

Court records show Diaz, a Mexican national, is currently in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. His immigration and work status are unclear.

The victim says he continued to work at her office building, even after management was notified. She is working with attorney Kim Spurlock.

“They have a duty to protect everybody that is in that building… and they wholly failed in those duties and responsibilities,” Spurlock said.

The building’s owner, Altera Fund Advisors, says management cooperated with Houston Police as soon as they were made aware.

“They were advised by the police to not alert or approach the alleged perpetrator so that he could be arrested. He was arrested when he returned to the building,” read a statement in part.

Investigators with HPD’s Major Offenders Division believe more people have been infected and say Diaz could face more charges.

The victim in this story says she thinks Diaz should pay and hopes the case goes to trial.

“If I’m going to be worried about this the rest of my life, I think he should, too,” she said.

