WANTED: Montre J. Grass

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 29-year-old Montre Grass is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County for a sex offender registration violation.

His last known address was near 27th and College in Kansas City, Missouri. However, his current whereabout are unknown.

He is described as being a Black man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and who weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He has no known tattoos or identifying marks.

Grass is a noncompliant registered sex offender for child molestation in Jackson County, Missouri.

