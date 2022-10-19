Aging & Style
WANTED: Montre J. Grass

Montre J. Grass.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 29-year-old Montre Grass is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County for a sex offender registration violation.

His last known address was near 27th and College in Kansas City, Missouri. However, his current whereabout are unknown.

He is described as being a Black man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and who weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He has no known tattoos or identifying marks.

Grass is a noncompliant registered sex offender for child molestation in Jackson County, Missouri.

