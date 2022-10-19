Vehicle stolen from Kansas City mother working at pizza restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman needs your help in trying to find her vehicle, which was stolen while she was working at her job.

“It says 10 o’clock, they used my debit card around KCK,” Tiffanie Lastere said.

That was the last known location of her debit cards, which were stolen along with her vehicle.

Lastere works at the Minsky’s along Southwest Boulevard, just past where it crosses into Missouri.

She said she parked her vehicle in the Minsky’s parking lot on Monday to start her shift at around 5 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the moment a car pulls up in front of her all-white 2020 KIA Forte FE in the parking lot.

A man and woman get out of their black vehicle, then start checking cars in the lot.

The man then gets into Lastere’s car and both vehicles take off.

It’s a video Lastere has seen, too.

“He just drives off so fast,” she said. “My heart just dropped so fast. Like, ‘Oh my God. That’s not his car; it’s my car.”

Lastere didn’t realize her vehicle was gone until she took a quick break at around 7 p.m.

“I’m telling my manager, ’If you see my car outside and I don’t see it, maybe I have to go home. Maybe my head hurt. He come outside and he was like, ‘I don’t see your car,’” Lastere recalled.

Lastere said her all-white 2020 KIA Forte FE has damage on the front and back.

She said it is her and her family’s main source of transportation.

“With my three kids, how are we going to get here from there? To go eat or anything? It is getting cold out here. I need to be able to shop for them. I need to be able to do a lot of things with my car, and I can’t do it and it’s just really sad,” Lastere said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

