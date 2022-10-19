Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Blissfield Police arrested the 45-year-old woman from Adrian after she blew twice the legal limit
Officers in Blissfield, MI, pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back seat to...
Officers in Blissfield, MI, pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back seat to report her mother was driving drunk.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLISSFIELD, Michigan (WTVG) - Officers with decades of experience say they’ve never heard a 9-1-1 call like this: “Hi, my mom is drunk driving crazy as (expletive) with me and my little brother in the car. We don’t feel safe at all. Like, we need somebody to come find us.”

The call came in Monday, October 17, at about 6:00 PM. The caller was a 17-year-old girl who was in the backseat with her 15-year-old brother. Her mother was behind the wheel. The girl said her mother was driving drunk.

Dispatchers stayed on the line with the girl roughly 10 minutes as she described her location along U.S. 223 passing through Blissfield.

“The vehicle was actually going over the lines and actually almost hit another car next to it, and it came over the double yellow lines twice and almost caused a head-on collision twice,” said Officer Thomas Anton with Blissfield Police. He intercepted the vehicle on the West side of town within minutes.

Officer Anton says the 45-year-old woman behind the wheel was from Adrian. Officers took her to the Lenawee County Jail where they say she blew twice the legal limit.

“They were quite scared when mom was driving down the road drunk. They were scared for mom’s safety and for theirs, so they called 911 to make sure that, in fact, the daughter said that they saved mom’s life,” added Officer Anton.

A man in the passenger’s seat, described as the woman’s friend, drove the kids to their grandmother’s house where they were released into her custody.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, the woman was not formally arraigned, so officers had not yet released her identity. She’s expected to face a misdemeanor charge of Operating While Impaired.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MoDOT is warning of a "critical shortage" of snow plow operators ahead of the winter season.
MoDOT facing ‘critical shortage,’ 30 percent understaffed ahead of winter season
FILE — Your natural gas bill could go up in a few months if a Spire Gas rate hike request is...
Customers unhappy with natural gas rate hike proposal at KC public meeting
Park University is holding a housing insecurity summit involving over a dozen local agencies...
Over a dozen agencies meet at Park U to address metro homelessness. What can be done?
Park University is holding a housing insecurity summit involving over a dozen local agencies...
Park University holds housing insecurity summit, as agencies seek real solutions
From law enforcement to prosecutors, Kansas City officials were in the hot seat Tuesday night....
South Plaza residents say ‘enough is enough’ when it comes to crime