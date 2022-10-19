Aging & Style
Students showing symptoms after carbon monoxide leak at Longfellow Elementary

By Greg Dailey
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Multiple students were showing symptoms after a carbon monoxide leak was reported at Longfellow Elementary School.

Several responding agencies were seen outside the school with students taken into ambulances.

Longfellow Elementary School is located in the 2800 block of Holmes Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

