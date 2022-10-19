Students showing symptoms after carbon monoxide leak at Longfellow Elementary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Multiple students were showing symptoms after a carbon monoxide leak was reported at Longfellow Elementary School.

Several responding agencies were seen outside the school with students taken into ambulances.

Heavy medical presence at Longfellow Elementary School in KC. We did see kids being loaded up in school buses. @KCTV5 is working to confirm what is going on. pic.twitter.com/6hyKfGVD4r — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) October 19, 2022

Longfellow Elementary School is located in the 2800 block of Holmes Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Students at Longfellow Elementary are loaded on the school bus. KCPS has confirmed it was a Carbon monoxide leak at the school. A number of kids are showing symptoms. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/C1dAWTO8B6 — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) October 19, 2022

