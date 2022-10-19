KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From law enforcement to prosecutors, Kansas City officials were in the hot seat Tuesday night.

South Plaza residents say “enough is enough” when it comes to crime in their neighborhoods. They wanted and demanded answers.

“Most of the time we don’t even see an officer.”

“My perception is there’s an awful lot of property crime here.”

“It feels like lawlessness.”

Jason Carter Solomon has been a victim not once, not twice, but several times.

“I had breaks-ins into my vehicle in my driveway -- my private driveway -- in a two-week span of each other,” Solomon said.

And, he’s not the only one.

“We’ve got neighbors to the north of me that have had vehicles stolen,” he said. “Then, the same night, someone rifled through my truck. And, I feel like it’s getting worse.”

It’s why he and dozens of other residents filled Truman Forum Tuesday night to get answers.

The panel -- from community leaders, to the KCPD, to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker -- addressed a number of crime topics, ranging from community efforts, to shortage of jail space, to police staffing.

The KCPD said they’re doing their best when it comes to prevention. The metro jurisdiction spans some 460 miles, with an average of half a million 911 calls.

“So, we are a 911 driven agency,” an individual with the KCPD said. “So, it is hard to do those extra patrols in your neighborhood when we’re focusing on where we get the majority of the calls and that’s where the violent crimes are happening.”

As for Solomon and other residents, they understand crimefighting is a complex issue but they feel something needs to be done.

“Right now is the time to do something about that, if we want to show that this is not a community of lawlessness,” Solomon said.

“If you take anything away from tonight, it’s that the community has not been engaged enough with the police,” said said Bob Mayer.

When it comes to the KCPD, a recent report ranks the department as one of the worst in the country. The study called Police Scorecard ranks the KCPD as number 495 out of 500 when it comes to the largest law enforcement agencies in the country.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.