Shooting in downtown KCMO leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition at an area hospital.
Police said the shooting occurred at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East 12th Street and Grand Boulevard.
The victim suffered life-threatening wounds, police said. They could not, however, release any suspect information or provide any details on what led up to the shooting at this time.
This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it when we have more information.
