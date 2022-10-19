Shooting in downtown KCMO leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition at an area hospital.

Police said the shooting occurred at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East 12th Street and Grand Boulevard.

The victim suffered life-threatening wounds, police said. They could not, however, release any suspect information or provide any details on what led up to the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it when we have more information.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.