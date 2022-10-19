Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe

Police identify two victims found dead in Northland woods

Several people were treated, and six students and two adults were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers continue to investigate the deaths of two people found in woods just west of Worlds of Fun.

The Kansas City Police Department said that on Sunday about 2 p.m., officers responded to NE 48th Street and Randolph Road for a medical call.

A release from the police department stated citizens flagged down the responding police north of the intersection and directed them to two people suffering from apparent trauma.

Law enforcement stated the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as 40-year-old Misty Brockman and 42-year-old Kevin Moore.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at (816) 234-5043 or anonymously via the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Several students were taken from Longfellow Elementary School into ambulances following a...
6 students, 2 adults taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Longfellow Elementary
6 students, 2 adults taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at Longfellow Elementary
Gov. Laura Kelly and her administration announced Wednesday plans to award nearly $2.4 million...
Kelly administration awards nearly $2.4 million for law enforcement and crime prevention
Kansas City man sentenced for two armed robberies of hotels on same day