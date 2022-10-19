Police identify two victims found dead in Northland woods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers continue to investigate the deaths of two people found in woods just west of Worlds of Fun.

The Kansas City Police Department said that on Sunday about 2 p.m., officers responded to NE 48th Street and Randolph Road for a medical call.

A release from the police department stated citizens flagged down the responding police north of the intersection and directed them to two people suffering from apparent trauma.

Law enforcement stated the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as 40-year-old Misty Brockman and 42-year-old Kevin Moore.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at (816) 234-5043 or anonymously via the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

